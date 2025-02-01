U.S. Approves Sale of SM-6 Interceptor Missiles to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government said Friday that it has approved a sale of SM-6 interceptor missiles to Japan for about 900 million dollars and notified Congress of the decision.

The Japanese government plans to purchase up to 150 SM-6 missiles to be mounted on Maritime Self-Defense Force vessels.

The sale "will significantly improve Japan's contribution to integrated air missile defense in the Indo-Pacific region," the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

