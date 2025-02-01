Hidankyo Reports on Nobel Prize Ceremony at Tokyo Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, held a meeting in Tokyo on Saturday to report on its reception of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize at the award ceremony in Norway in December.

Nihon Hidankyo co-chair Terumi Tanaka, 92, who delivered a speech at the ceremony, said: "I wanted it to be known that hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors) have been working with pain. I stressed that we must work not only for a nuclear ban, but until the abolition of nuclear weapons."

"We were praised that although each hibakusha is a nameless individual, the power of their testimonies has prevented nuclear weapons from being used for a third time," said Masako Wada, 81, deputy head of the group's secretariat.

"While the number of hibakusha is decreasing, we will continue to pass on and spread their testimonies in the run-up to the 80th anniversary (this year of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki)," said Jiro Hamasumi, 78, another deputy secretariat head.

Nihon Hidankyo will send Wada and Hamasumi to a meeting of the parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to be held in the United States in March.

