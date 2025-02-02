18-Yr-Old Boy Arrested for Killing Nursery Teacher in Kagoshima

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Police in Kagoshima Prefecture have arrested an 18-year-old male high school student for allegedly murdering a 55-year-old nursery teacher on Tokunoshima Island in the southwestern Japan prefecture last November.

The student was acquainted with the victim, Fusako Kikuchi, and has admitted to killing her, according to police sources.

He was arrested on suspicion of breaking into the victim's home and stabbing her to death in the evening of Nov. 20. Police have confiscated the knife used in the attack. He is believed to have committed the crime alone.

