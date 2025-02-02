CDP to Present "Full Package" of Budget Revisions in Mid-Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan plans to present a "full package" of revisions to the government's fiscal 2025 budget bill in mid-February, a CDP lawmaker said in a televised debate on Sunday.

A debate participant from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party indicated the ruling bloc's willingness to revise the budget bill and sought cooperation from the opposition camp to pass the budget bill by the end on March 31 of fiscal 2024.

The CDP's upcoming revision package will include a gasoline tax cut, free school lunches and tuition-free high school education regardless of parents' income levels, the party's Kazunori Yamanoi said in the debate aired on public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp.

"We will also secure funding (for budget revisions)," Yamanoi noted. "If the government revises its budget bill, the opposition camp has to come up with proposals by mid-February to make it on time," he added.

"We would respond to (proposals for) necessary revisions," said Shinji Inoue of the LDP. Referring to the country's dire fiscal situation, meanwhile, Inoue urged the opposition camp to consider stable funding measures as well.

