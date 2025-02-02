5th H-3 Rocket with Michibiki No. 6 Satellite Successfully Launched

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, on Sunday successfully launched the fifth H-3 rocket carrying the Michibiki No. 6 satellite for the Japanese version of the U.S. Global Positioning System.

The rocket blasted off at 5:30 p.m. from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan. The satellite was placed into its target orbit.

The Michibiki satellite series is designed for the Japanese positioning system that provides location data in units of several centimeters. The first satellite in the series was launched in 2010. There are currently four Michibiki satellites in operation.

The Japanese government plans to start operating the positioning system with seven Michibiki satellites during fiscal 2025, so it will no longer need supplemental GPS and other data. The government aims to use 11 satellites in the future.

The Michibiki No. 6 is about 19 meters long with its solar panels deployed and weighs about 1.9 tons. Development costs for the satellite and two others to be launched during the next fiscal year total about 100 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]