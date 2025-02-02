G-7 Foreign Chiefs Urge DR Congo Rebels to Withdraw

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major countries issued a joint statement Saturday condemning the offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and urging them to withdraw from all areas under their control.

"This offensive constitutes a flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC," the G-7 ministers said.

The ministers urgeed "all parties to fully commit to a peaceful and negotiated resolution of the conflict."

"We reiterate our full support to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) to protect civilians and stabilize the region and call on all parties to respect its mandate," they added.

