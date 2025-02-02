JETRO Begins Consultation Service over Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry and the Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO, said Sunday that they have launched a consultation service for Japanese companies over additional U.S. tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

The move comes as the additional U.S. tariffs of 25 pct on products from Mexico and Canada and 10 pct on those from China are expected to affect the supply chains of Japanese companies, especially automakers in Mexico.

The consultation service is available at JETRO offices in Mexico, Canada, China and the United States, as well as 49 offices in Japan.

According to JETRO's Institute of Developing Economies, the additional U.S. tariffs are estimated to reduce Mexico's real gross domestic product in 2027 by 3.8 pct, Canada's by 1.2 pct and China's by 0.3 pct.

Meanwhile, the tariffs are expected to increase the real GDP of Japan and Southeast Asian countries thanks to a possible rise in U.S. imports from these countries to offset a fall in imports from Mexico, Canada and China.

