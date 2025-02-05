Honda to Launch EV Output in U.S. in Late 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. is set to begin late this year production of electric vehicles in the United States.

For its full-fledged entry into the North American EV market, the major Japanese automaker has been consolidating two assembly lines at its Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio to retool for EV production and preparing for manufacturing battery cases at Anna Engine Plant in the same Midwestern state to establish its "EV hub."

The Ohio hub will also include a battery plant Honda is building jointly with South Korean partner LG Energy Solution Ltd. Batteries produced at the plant will be combined with the battery cases.

In its announcement of the EV hub project in 2022, Honda said the total investment amount would be 700 million dollars. The company now plans to pour additional 300 million dollars into the project.

The Marysville plant, Honda's first U.S. EV output foothold, will start making the new Acura RSX, a luxury electric SUV, by the year-end and later launch production of models under its new "0 Series" brand.

