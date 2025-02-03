COVID-19 Victims of Diamond Princess Ship Remembered, 5 Yrs On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--People laid flowers Monday at Yokohama Port in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, to pray for those who died after contracting COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which arrived at the port five years ago.

"We will not let the deaths of 14 people go to waste," said Yasuhito Hirasawa, 69, co-head of a group formed by those who were on the ship at that time.

"We hope that isolation on board will never happen again," he said, calling for building a system that allows passengers to disembark for treatment and quarantine in the event of an infectious disease outbreak on a ship.

The group has claimed that the Japanese government's examination of the cluster infections was inadequate, seeking a re-investigation in order not to repeat the tragedy.

Cluster infections on the ship broke out in February 2020. Of a total of 3,711 passengers and crew members, 712 became infected with the novel coronavirus and 14 died from the infection, including a person who passed away after returning home on a chartered plane.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]