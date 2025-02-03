SoftBank Group, OpenAI to Set Up AI Joint Venture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday that it has agreed with U.S. artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI to establish a joint venture to develop and sell advanced AI to corporate clients.

SoftBank Group plans to pay OpenAI 3 billion dollars annually to develop and operate the AI, named "Cristal intelligence."

Cristal intelligence will be deployed at SoftBank Group units to boost efficiency and increase business opportunities.

The joint venture will have the exclusive right to market Cristal intelligence to Japanese companies.

