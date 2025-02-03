Populations Fall 10 Pct in 2024 Noto Quake-Hit Cities

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday reported 10 pct falls in the populations of Wajima and Suzu over the year from the Noto Peninsula earthquake that struck the central Japan prefecture Jan. 1, 2024.

As of Jan. 1 this year, the populations of the cities of Wajima and Suzu, which are among those hit hardest by the quake, were estimated to have fallen by 2,192, or 10.0 pct, and 1,198, or 10.2 pct, respectively, from a year before.

In the year before the disaster, the respective declines were 900 and 371, both about 3 pct.

Among other hard-hit municipalities on the peninsula, the populations fell by 438, or 6.0 pct, in the town of Anamizu, by 850, or 6.0 pct, in the town of Noto, by 661, or 3.8 pct, in the town of Shika and by 1,777, or 3.8 pct, in the city of Nanao.

