Tokyo Hopes to Give Gazans Assistance in Japan: PM Ishiba

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering having residents in the Gaza Strip come to Japan for medical treatment and education, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday.

The government "will make efforts to realize" the country's acceptance of people from the war-torn Palestinian territory to provide the assistance, Ishiba told a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting.

