Ex-LDP Accountant Not to Testify before Parliament

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--A former accountant for Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party has told the secretariat of the House of Representatives that he will not appear before the lower parliamentary chamber for unsworn testimony over the party’s slush funds scandal, LDP officials said Monday.

The refusal by the former accountant, Junichiro Matsumoto, came after the Lower House Budget Committee on Thursday voted to summon him by a majority vote with support from opposition parties.

Matsumoto, who served as chief accountant of the now-defunct LDP faction once headed by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had already told the LDP that he had no intention to appear before the committee, because he has been convicted of falsifying the faction’s political funds reports.

