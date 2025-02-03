JA Zenchu to Halt Use of New System over Huge Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives, or JA Zenchu, plans to suspend the use of a newly developed information system due to huge costs, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

The system was slated to be used by member agricultural cooperatives across the country. The development costs have exceeded the planned level, however, making it inevitable that the usage fee to be paid by member cooperatives would increase by some threefold from the level originally planned.

About 18 billion to 22 billion yen in additional costs are now projected over the next few years.

Agricultural cooperatives in 27 regions across the country have indicated they plan to use the new system, and five of them have already introduced it.

JA Zenchu plans to encourage those that have already introduced the system to shift to another.

