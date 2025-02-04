Attacker Kimura Denies Intent to Kill Ex-PM Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--A 25-year-old man accused of attempted murder and other charges for throwing an explosive at then Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April 2023 denied Tuesday any intent to kill him.

Ryuji Kimura made the denial during the first hearing of his lay judge trial at Wakayama District Court.

The trial is expected to focus on the power of the device--apparently a homemade pipe bomb--as well as whether Kimura had a murderous intent. Kimura had remained silent since his arrest, raising questions about his motive.

In the opening statement, the prosecution noted that Kimura had searched the route to the fishing port where the incident occurred and had seen a social media post announcing a street speech by Kishida there. The prosecution also stated that a fragment of the bomb thrown by Kimura was found to have opened a hole in a container about 60 meters away from the site, indicating that his act could have caused death.

Meanwhile, the defense side asserted that Kimura's purpose was to "attract public attention" and that he was not aware of the power of the device, although he had previously made similar ones and detonated them in a forest near his home.

