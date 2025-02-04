Paris Gives Honorary Citizenship to Antiwhaling Activist Watson

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo gave honorary citizenship Monday to antiwhaling activist Paul Watson, who is internationally wanted for obstructing Japanese research whaling.

The city council of Paris had unanimously decided in November last year to give the honor to Watson, founder of antiwhaling group Sea Shepherd.

France's public opinion is in favor of antiwhaling.

The city explained that the move is to show solidarity and convey a strong message to the international community.

At an awarding ceremony in the city hall of Paris, Watson, 74, said that he feels proud and honored.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]