U.S. Fund Seeks Fuji Media Adviser Hieda's Resignation

New York, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment firm Dalton Investments, a major shareholder in Fuji Media Holdings Inc., sought the resignation of Hisashi Hieda, executive managing adviser of the Japanese firm, in a letter dated Monday.

Dalton, in the letter sent to Fuji Media Holdings, questioned the response of Fuji Television Network Inc., the core subsidiary of the holding company, to a sex scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

The U.S. firm said that while then Fuji TV President Koichi Minato and Chairman Shuji Kano resigned late last month to take the blame for turmoil caused by the scandal, Hieda, also chairman of Fujisankei Communications Group, did not attend a key news conference and remains in his position.

Dalton harshly criticized Hieda in the letter by calling him a "dictator."

"Why has a single dictator been allowed to control this vast broadcasting group for nearly 40 years? It beggars belief!" the fund said.

