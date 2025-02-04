Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel File Brief in Suit against Biden's Order

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp. on Monday jointly filed an opening brief in their administrative lawsuit against former U.S. President Joe Biden's order to block the Japanese steelmaker's plan to acquire the U.S. peer.

The opening brief, filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, seeks to invalidate the U.S. government's "unlawful actions" regarding the deal.

On Jan. 3, Biden issued an order to block Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel for national security reasons.

In the brief, the two companies criticized Biden for making "a predetermined decision for political reasons, not national security."

The decision caused the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which is tasked with assessing potential impacts on U.S. national security, to "engage in a sham review" of the acquisition plan, the companies said.

