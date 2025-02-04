Japan's Food Exports Hit Record High for 12th Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural, fishery and food products in 2024 hit a record high for the 12th consecutive year, agriculture ministry data showed Tuesday.

Such exports totaled 1,507.3 billion yen, up 3.7 pct from the year before, according to the data.

Robust exports to the United States and other countries more than made up for a plunge in shipments to China, which put a blanket ban on imports of fishery products from Japan in response to the discharge of tritium-containing treated water into the sea from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

