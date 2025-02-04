Ex-MUFG Bank Worker Served New Warrant over Safe Deposit Theft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police Tuesday served another arrest warrant on a former MUFG Bank employee who had been held on suspicion of stealing from customers' safe deposit boxes.

According to investigative sources, the suspect, Yukari Imamura, 46, allegedly stole roughly 2 kilograms of gold ingots, worth 22 million yen, over two occasions from the safe deposit box of a man in his 80s at the bank's Nerima branch in Tokyo around mid-March last year. Imamura has admitted to the latest allegations.

At least around 60 customers are believed to be victims of Imamura's safe deposit box thefts, with the total value of cash and gold ingots stolen likely reaching around 1.7 billion yen.

Police believe that Imamura used the money obtained through the thefts mainly for foreign exchange margin trading, in which she incurred losses of 1 billion yen or more, and for betting on horse races.

In the case written in the latest arrest warrant, Imamura is believed to have pawned the 2 kg of gold ingots she stole from the man, along with 1 kg of gold ingots stolen from another customer, at two pawnshops in Tokyo immediately after she stole from the man, gaining a total of 25 million yen.

