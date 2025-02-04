BOJ Ueda Says Japanese Economy in State of Inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that Japan's economy is in a state of inflation, not deflation.

Ueda made the remark before the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

In its quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report released last month, the BOJ forecast that core consumer prices, excluding fresh food prices, will post year-on-year growth of 2 pct or more over the three years through fiscal 2026, meeting the bank's inflation target.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the committee, "Japan is not in a state of deflation, but it has not fully got out of deflation."

"We will not judge yet whether the current situation is inflation," he added.

