Tokyo High Court Upholds Guilty Ruling for Ex-Ghosn Aide Kelly

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced Greg Kelly, a former aide to former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, to six months in prison, suspended for three years, for his involvement in the former boss' financial crime.

Kelly, a 68-year-old director at the Japanese automaker, did not appear at the court. The defense appealed the high court ruling to the Supreme Court.

In its 2022 ruling, Tokyo District Court found that some 9.1 billion yen in Ghosn's compensation for fiscal 2010-2017 went underreported in Nissan's securities reports.

The district court determined that Kelly was responsible for only one year's worth of concealment of Ghosn's compensation, saying that he was unaware of the underreported remuneration for the remaining seven years.

In his Tuesday ruling, Kazunori Karei, presiding judge at the high court, said that there were no issues with the district court ruling finding Kelly not guilty for the seven years of the underreported compensation.

