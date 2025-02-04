Ishiba to Visit U.S. from Thurs. for Summit with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit the United States for three days from Thursday for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

The two leaders are set to meet in Washington on Friday for their first in-person talks since Trump won the U.S. presidential election last November.

"We want to build a strong relationship of trust and cooperation with the new U.S. administration and take the Japan-U.S. alliance to a higher level," Hayashi said at a press conference.

Close attention is being paid to what positions Trump, who espouses an "America first" policy, will take on Japan regarding economic and security matters.

