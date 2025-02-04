Japan Crown Prince to Visit Thailand in Late Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino will visit Thailand on Feb. 26-28 to receive an honorary doctorate from Naresuan University, his 12th from a Thai university, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The Crown Prince in 2019 was informed by Naresuan University of its decision to grant him an honorary doctorate in zootechnics. But the commencement ceremony had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

