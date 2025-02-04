KKR Raises Tender Offer Price for Fuji Soft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund KKR said Tuesday that it will raise the purchase price of its ongoing tender offer for Japanese system developer Fuji Soft Inc. to 9,850 yen per share from 9,451 yen.

By raising its offer price, KKR hopes to defeat a planned bid by another U.S. investment fund, Bain Capital LP, which is preparing to offer 9,600 yen for each Fuji Soft share.

KKR, whose takeover bid is supported by Fuji Soft, will extend the deadline of its offer from Friday to Feb. 19. At the same time, the investment fund cited concerns that a prolonged tender offer could negatively affect Fuji Soft's corporate value.

Bain Capital plans to launch its tender offer if KKR's bid is unsuccessful or withdrawn, even without an agreement from Fuji Soft.

Last August, Fuji Soft announced plans to go private with KKR as its sponsor. However, Bain's plan to launch its own bid has prevented the completion of KKR's tender offer.

