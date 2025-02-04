Hanshin Tigers Legend Yoshio Yoshida Dies at 91

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Yoshio Yoshida, former player and then manager of the Hanshin Tigers professional baseball team in western Japan, died of a stroke early Monday, the team announced Tuesday. He was 91 years old.

Yoshida, a native of the western city of Kyoto, dropped out of Ritsumeikan University in 1953 to join what is now the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League. From his first year, he made a name for himself as an all-around shortstop.

He wowed fans with his elegant fielding, and also helped his team with tenacious hitting, swift running and masterful bunting.

During his 17-year active career, Yoshida appeared in 2,007 games and recorded a .267 batting average and 1,864 hits. He twice led the Central League in stolen bases.

His uniform number, 23, has been retired by the Tigers.

