JAL's Net Profit Rises 6 Pct in April-Dec.

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines, or JAL, saw its consolidated net profit in April-December 2024 increase 6.0 pct from a year earlier to 91 billion yen, thanks to brisk inbound travel demand and steady demand for domestic flight services.

Revenue grew 10.9 pct to 1,385.9 billion yen, the highest April-December figure since JAL's stock relisting in 2012, according to the company's earnings report released Tuesday.

JAL achieved revenue growth not only in the passenger business but also in the cargo and non-aviation businesses.

"International flights have become more profitable" than domestic flights, JAL Executive Vice President Yuji Saito told a news conference Tuesday, adding that the company will work on further increasing demand for domestic flights.

JAL kept its earnings forecasts unchanged for the full fiscal year to March 2025.

