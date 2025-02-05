Japanese Firms Remain Wary of Trump Tariffs despite Delay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies remain wary of the tariff policy of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration despite the postponement of 25 pct levies on U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico.

"We'll watch further developments without making any presumptions," said Mazda Motor Corp. CEO Masahiro Moro.

The United States went ahead with its plan to impose additional tariffs of 10 pct on imports from China. As Beijing announced retaliatory measures, there are growing concerns about the possible return of a U.S.-China trade war.

On Monday, the Trump administration announced that it would delay the planned tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico with less than 12 hours to go until they were set to take effect.

"A lot of information is being released in a short time," said Kuniaki Masuda, executive officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corp., which exports air conditioners and other products made in Mexico to the United States. "We'll look closely at the long-term trend and decide what to do."

