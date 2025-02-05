Panasonic Holdings to Implement Group Restructuring in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp. has said it will carry out group restructuring measures in fiscal 2025, including considering the possibility of scaling back some home electronics operations such as the television business.

According to the company's announcement on Tuesday, it will disband Panasonic Corp., the group's core operating firm, and its in-house companies will be converted into operating firms. One of the new operating firms will consolidate home electronics operations that are currently dispersed across the group to work on restoring their profitability.

In an online briefing held on Tuesday, Panasonic Holdings President Yuki Kusumi said that the company will make fiscal 2025 "a year to focus on business reforms and consolidate our foundations."

He also said that the company will reduce its workforce through an early retirement program within the fiscal year starting next April.

The Panasonic group will review investment priorities and will focus on the solutions area such as logistics optimization using artificial intelligence.

