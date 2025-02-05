Japan Lower House Panel Begins 1st Budget Review by Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese House of Representatives' Budget Committee on Wednesday began checking the contents of the fiscal 2025 draft budget, launching its first government budget review by agency.

The review, set to run until Friday at the major panel of the lower chamber of parliament, was proposed by opposition parties including the biggest force Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. The CDP aims to ask cabinet members about the details of the draft budget to identify problems and propose amendments.

Sixteen government organs and the Cabinet Secretariat are divided into six groups for the three-day review, which has morning and afternoon sessions each day.

The Wednesday morning session covered the Cabinet Office division in charge of economic and fiscal policy as well as the finance and defense ministries. It was attended by economic and fiscal policy minister Ryosei Akazawa, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani.

The CDP's Sumio Mabuchi said that the past 30,000-yen handouts to low-income households generated huge administrative costs, calling for improving operational efficiency.

