Osaka Body Identified as Transport Min. Official's

Osaka, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police said Wednesday that they have identified the severed body of an adult man found in the western prefecture of Osaka as belonging to transport ministry official Takamichi Kamioka.

The Osaka prefectural police used DNA analysis to identify Kamioka, 52. He had been missing since late last year, prompting relatives to file a search request.

The body, from which the head and limbs had been separated, was discovered Jan. 25 in the mountains in the city of Higashiosaka.

The police have arrested 28-year-old Hiroto Oki, who lived in the same apartment as Kamioka, on suspicion of abandoning the body. They are investigating the circumstances of the victim's death, looking at the possibility of murder.

It has also emerged that a police officer found the victim's head on Monday in an abandoned apartment building in the city of Osaka, sources said. An autopsy found that Kamioka died of suffocation and that he was likely dismembered after his death.

