Japan Eyes Same-Day Tickets for Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba indicted Wednesday plans to introduce same-day admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition to be held in the western Japan city of Osaka.

At their meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura asked Ishiba to improve ways to sell entry tickets, citing currently sluggish advance ticket sales.

“We want to make arrangements so that people can buy same-day tickets,” Ishiba said.

To avoid congestion at the venue for the event starting in April, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition calls on people to purchase advance tickets and to reserve admission times.

“We will consider everything to avoid a situation where it is difficult to buy tickets due to chaos and long lines of people,” the prime minister said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]