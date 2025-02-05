Toyota to Produce Lexus Electric Vehicles in Shanghai

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it will set up a subsidiary in Shanghai to develop and produce electric vehicles and batteries in a carbon neutrality partnership with the Chinese city.

The new company will start building Lexus EVs as early as 2027 at an annual pace of some 100,000 units. The move will create about 1,000 jobs.

The EV production in Shanghai by the Japanese automaker is designed to raise the company’s competitiveness in the Chinese market, which is shifting to new energy vehicles.

Toyota also said its 14-billion-dollar battery plant in North Carolina will start shipments in April for use in electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles for the North American market.

The plant is expected to employ about 5,000 workers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]