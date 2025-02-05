INTERVIEW: Japan Ski Association Focuses on Developing Star Athletes

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Ski Association of Japan is focusing on developing star athletes as it aims for the Winter Olympics to be held in Japan in 2038 or later, its head, Masahiko Harada, said in a recent interview.

"Now, if you don't do well in the world, you won't be praised," said Harada, who was a member of the Japanese men's ski jumping team that won gold at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics in central Japan. "We aim to develop athletes who are admired by everyone."

"To achieve this goal, we want to host international competitions in Japan and improve the environment for athletes," added Harada, 56, who assumed his current post last year.

Harada is the first Olympic gold medalist to serve as head of the SAJ, which marks the 100th anniversary of its foundation this year.

"That's my strength," he said. "I want to increase the momentum for people in the winter sports world to raise their voices to host a Winter Games in Japan."

