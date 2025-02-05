2 U.S. Fighters Make Unscheduled Landings at Western Japan Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--A pair of the U.S. military's F-35 fighter jets made unscheduled landings at Matsuyama Airport in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, shortly past noon on Wednesday.

The two jets were refueled at the airport after reporting fuel shortages and left it shortly past 4 p.m., according to the Japanese transport ministry's Matsuyama airport office. There were no injuries involved.

The jets planned to return to the U.S. military's air station in Iwakuni in the western Japan prefecture of Yamaguchi after finishing their missions, the U.S. side said.

But the air station's runway was closed due to bad weather, forcing the jets to make unscheduled landings at Matsuyama Airport, the U.S. side said.

The incident caused a delay of about 15 minutes in the landing of a commercial aircraft at the airport.

