Apparent Cab of Truck Found in Sinkhole Site near Tokyo

Yashio, Saitama Pref., Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--An object that appears to be the cab of a truck trapped in a road sinkhole in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, has been found inside an underground sewer pipe downstream from the site.

But the 74-year-old male driver of the truck has not been discovered, Saitama prefectural government officials said Wednesday.

A drone deployed to investigate the inside of the sewer pipe found a deformed white metal mass that could be the truck cab more than 100 meters downstream from the cave-in site in the city of Yashio, the officials said.

In the incident that occurred around 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 28, part of an intersection in the city collapsed, causing the truck to fall. The loading platform of the truck has already been recovered.

"I think we have taken a step forward," Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono told reporters Wednesday, referring to the discovery of the apparent truck cab. "Although the situation is extremely difficult, we hope a miracle will happen," he added.

