Japan Experts Want 3-Day Shelter-in-Place after Nuke Accident

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--An experts' team set up by Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday proposed recommending people shelter in place for three days if a nuclear accident occurs nearby.

In a draft report on updating evacuation rules during a nuclear disaster, the NRA's team said that temporary outings such as for receiving supplies or going to hospital would be allowed during the three-day period.

The report called for enough preparations for the possibility of a nuclear accident and a natural disaster such as a massive earthquake occurring simultaneously.

The experts' team plans to issue its final report by March after seeking input from local governments.

