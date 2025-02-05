Ishiba, Trump Seen Stressing Need for Peace in Taiwan Strait

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to stress the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait in a joint statement they plan to issue after their summit in Washington on Friday.

The two countries mentioned the Taiwan Strait in a joint statement for the first time in 52 years in April 2021, when then Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and then U.S. President Joe Biden issued it.

The Japanese side aims to share its view on Taiwan also with the Trump administration, which includes many China hardliners.

Ishiba will visit the U.S. capital for three days from Thursday. On Wednesday, he held talks with his predecessor, Fumio Kishida. "I received a variety of advice on security, economy and trade," Ishiba told reporters later.

On Friday, Ishiba will hold a summit and working lunch with Trump at the White House, which will be joined by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

