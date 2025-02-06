Ishiba, Trump May Discuss Alaska LNG Development: Senator

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, said Wednesday that cooperation in the development of liquefied natural gas in the northwestern U.S. state may be discussed when Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump hold talks Friday.

Sullivan, speaking in a discussion session held by a think tank, said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the topic came up in the summit in Washington.

Trump, on Jan. 20, the day of his inauguration, signed an executive order to promote the development of resources in Alaska. He ordered the prioritization of the development of Alaskan LNG potential, including the sale and transportation of the state’s LNG to other regions of the United States and allied nations within the Pacific region.

During the discussion session, Sullivan urged Japan to make active investments for the LNG development.

He said the most important thing now is to get commitments from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to sign long-term contracts for LNG procurement.

