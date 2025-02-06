JAL Plane Wing Strikes Tail of Delta Jet at Airport in Seattle

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The right wing of a taxing Japan Airlines plane struck the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines jet at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in the U.S. state of Washington on Wednesday, the airport and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.

No one was injured, according to the airport. Both planes were outside the air traffic control area.

The FAA said it would suspend some flights and investigate the incident.

According to U.S. media and other sources, the Delta plane was carrying 142 passengers and was scheduled to fly to Puerto Vallarta, a tourist destination in Mexico. At the time of the incident, ice removal work was performed at the airport.

The JAL jet had arrived from Narita International Airport near Tokyo, with 185 passengers and crew members on board. "We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and inconvenience caused" by the incident, a JAL public relations official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]