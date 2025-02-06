USW Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit by Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--David McCall, president of the United Steelworkers, or USW, union, has filed a motion with a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp., the USW said Wednesday.

Last month, Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel sued McCall, major U.S. steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and its CEO Lourenco Goncalves for their alleged "illegal and coordinated actions aimed at preventing" the Japanese steelmaker's plan to acquire the U.S. peer. This followed then U.S. President Joe Biden's order to block the planned acquisition.

"It is both our right and our responsibility to speak out against" the proposed takeover, the USW said in a statement, calling the deal a "sale that would have hurt both our members and our national security."

The Japanese and U.S. steelmakers have also filed an administrative lawsuit seeking to nullify Biden's order. This trial started on Monday.

