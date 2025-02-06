Crimes in Japan Up for 3rd Consecutive Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--The number of criminal offenses recognized by police in Japan in 2024 rose 4.9 pct from the previous year to 737,679, up for the third straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The result reflected a surge in metal theft cases as well as a sharp increase in investment fraud and romance scam cases involving "tokuryu" anonymous and fluid criminal groups using social media.

"The crime situation is severe," an NPA official said.

The number of recognized criminal offenses hit a postwar low in 2021, when COVID-19 restrictions were in place, but has continued to increase since the following year.

The number of bicycle theft cases in 2024 went up 6.0 pct from the previous year to 174,020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]