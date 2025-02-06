76 Pct Feel Japan Is Less Safe: Police Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--A recent National Police Agency survey has shown that 76.6 pct of the respondents feel that Japan has become less safe over the past 10 years.

According to the survey conducted in October last year, the share rose 4.7 percentage points from a year before to the highest level since the agency started asking about a change in the public security situation in 2021.

Those who answered that Japan is safe accounted for 56.4 pct of the total, falling below 60 pct for the first time.

In the survey, 41.8 pct said Japan is somewhat less safe, while 34.8 pct answered that the country has become less safe.

Asked about the reasons for feeling the deterioration, 69 pct cited the presence of frauds including romance scams and phishing, while 58.3 pct mentioned personal information theft through unauthorized access to computer systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]