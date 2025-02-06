PM Ishiba's Car Lightly Collides with Security Vehicle Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--An official vehicle for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had a minor collision with a security vehicle at Imperial Hotel in Tokyo just after 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

Ishiba was not on the car, and no one was injured. The accident followed a similar collision last December.

A convoy including the car carrying Ishiba arrived at the hotel's driveway Thursday morning. After dropping off the prime minister, the official car collided with the security vehicle behind it as the convoy tried to move back to a waiting space.

The collision left a scratch on the official car's bumper, but there was no problem with running, according to sources close to Ishiba. The car was later used to carry him to the parliament building.

The security vehicle was replaced with another car.

