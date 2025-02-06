Nissan to End Biz Integration Talks with Honda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. President Makoto Uchida on Thursday told Honda Motor Co. President Toshihiro Mibe of his intention to call off talks on a proposed business integration between their companies.

The two leaders held a meeting at Honda’s headquarters in Tokyo as the discussions on the matter, which began last December, seem to have broken down in just two months due to disagreement about Nissan’s restructuring plan.

Nissan and Honda plan to make an announcement on the fate of their merger talks in mid-February, after their respective in-house procedures. They are seen continuing to consider future plans regarding cooperation mainly over electric vehicle development and automotive software.

In the talks, the two automakers aimed to reach a final agreement in June to set up a holding company in summer 2026 that would put them under its wing, in order to boost their cooperation.

But Honda recently proposed to make Nissan a subsidiary, as Nissan was struggling to come up with restructuring measures following its poor financial performance.

