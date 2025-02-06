Japan Govt Accepts Ruling Backing Disclosure of Moritomo Documents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6(Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Thursday not to appeal a court ruling against the Finance Ministry's decision not to disclose documents related to a controversial state land sale to school operator Moritomo Gakuen.

The latest decision was announced by Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato on the day, ahead of the Feb. 13 deadline for appealing the Osaka High Court ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by the wife of Toshio Akagi, a then official of the ministry's Kinki Local Finance Bureau who killed himself at the age of 54 after being ordered to manipulate those documents.

Moritomo Gakuen was once linked to the wife of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The ministry had decided not to disclose the documents while refusing to confirm the existence of the documents, which it had submitted to public prosecutors. Akagi's wife, Masako, demanded that the ministry cancel its decision.

