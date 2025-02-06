Ishiba Leaves for U.S. to Hold 1st Talks with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba left for the United States on Thursday afternoon to hold his first talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Because we will meet for the first time, I will make efforts to establish mutual trust," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office before departing from Tokyo's Haneda Airport on a government plant. "I hope to confirm (with Trump) that we will work together for peace," he added.

It will be closely watched whether Ishiba can find a clue to building personal trust with Trump. He will be the second foreign leader after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the White House since Trump took office in January.

Ishiba and Trump are expected to reaffirm their countries' commitment to strengthening the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance and enhancing cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, while also discussing their countries' economic ties, including investment by Japanese companies in the United States.

Ishiba is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Thursday afternoon local time. Their summit will be held at the White House on Friday morning. They will also have a working lunch and hold a joint press conference. Arrangements are also being made for the two leaders to issue a joint statement.

