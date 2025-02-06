1st Court Finds October 2024 Lower House Election Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Okayama, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--A high court branch in western Japan ruled on Thursday that last October's House of Representatives election was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

The ruling by the Okayama branch of Hiroshima High Court was the first in a series of lawsuits filed by lawyers claiming that the maximum vote-value gap of 2.06 times in the Lower House election was unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs in the Okayama lawsuit plan to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Over the Lower House election, a total of 16 lawsuits were filed by two groups of lawyers at 14 high courts and high court branches across the country. Rulings on all the lawsuits will be issued by March 7, and the Supreme Court is expected to issue a unified judgment by the end of this year or later.

At the Okayama court on Thursday, presiding judge Kazunari Inoue said that the maximum gap of 2.06 times, seen between the No. 3 constituency of Hokkaido, with 460,689 voters, and the No. 1 constituency of Tottori Prefecture, with 223,713 voters, was not necessarily too large.

