Japan PM Ishiba Hails Investment Pact with Zambia

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held a meeting with visiting Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday, welcoming the signing of an investment agreement between the two countries earlier in the day.

The accord invites more Japanese companies to invest in the South African nation.

The two leaders confirmed that they will closely cooperate toward the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, that will be held in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, for three days from Aug. 20.

Zambia is "an important, like-minded country that shares values and principles," Ishiba said at the meeting at the prime minister's office. "We want to strengthen cooperation to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law," he added.

Hichilema showed expectations for more investment from Japan and deeper economic ties with the country.

