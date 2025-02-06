Heavy Snow in Japan Causes 1 Death, 4 Injuries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Heavy snow continued to fall in some parts of Japan on Thursday due to the strongest cold air mass of the season, especially in the Tohoku northeastern region and the central prefecture of Niigata, leaving one person dead and four people seriously injured.

As a strong winter pressure pattern is expected to remain until the weekend, snow will also fall and accumulate in some areas on the Pacific side of Japan that do not usually see snow.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and others called for the public to be alert until Sunday for heavy snow, blizzards and high waves on the Sea of Japan side from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido to western Japan, urging people there to refrain from nonessential outings.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, heavy snowfalls between Tuesday and 2 p.m. on Thursday left a man dead and four people seriously injured. The man in his 70s in the city of Tokamachi in Niigata fell ill while removing snow, according the prefectural government.

In the village of Sekikawa in Niigata, snowfall reached 39 centimeters in the 12 hours through 3 a.m. Thursday.

